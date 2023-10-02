Route 91 shooting victims honored with name reading at Healing Garden — WATCH LIVE

A Sunday night ceremony is being held to honor the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting by reading their names aloud at the Las Vegas Healing Garden.

City of Las Vegas Director Communications Director David Riggleman, left, and Mayor Carolyn Goodman, read the names of the 60 shooting victims from the Route 91 Harvest festival during the October 1 Remembrance Ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Sunday night ceremony is honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting by reading their names aloud at the Las Vegas Healing Garden.

WATCH NOW: A special remembrance ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in honor of those who were killed on #1October. The garden is home to 58 memorial trees and many mementos from memories of the people who were lost that day. https://t.co/YXbarAlptH — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2023

The ceremony will begin at 10:05 p.m., the time the shooting started six years ago. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and city communications director David Riggleman will read the names.

The name reading is the last planned memorial ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday, after the Sunrise Ceremony began the day at the Clark County Government Center.

Fifty-eight people died initially from the shooting in 2017, while two more victims later succumbed to their injuries sustained on the night of the shooting.

