RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2024 - 9:42 am
 
An RTC bus turns onto Las Vegas Boulevard from East Carson Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Frid ...
Bus drivers and mechanics for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada could go on strike after an overwhelming vote overnight authorized the move. (Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)/File)

Bus drivers and mechanics for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada could go on strike after an overwhelming vote overnight authorized the move.

Of 620 drivers and mechanics represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1637, nearly 600 voted to reject an offer from Transdev, the private contractor that runs the RTC. Only six voted in favor of the proposal.

Union president Terry Richards confirmed the vote early Friday.

Negotiations that have been called “positive” have been ongoing for months, said a Transdev spokesman, who said the overnight vote was a “complete surprise.”

There are an estimated 1,200 union members who work for Transdev. The mechanics and drivers have been working under a temporary transition agreement while contract negotiations were held.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

