RTC offering free bus rides to furloughed federal workers

The Regional Transportation Commission is offering free bus rides to furloughed federal employees during the partial government shutdown.
The RTC began offering the free rides Friday and would continue to do so until the federal agencies shuttered since Dec. 22 resume operations, it said in a news release.
“We understand that many furloughed federal employees may be struggling financially during the ongoing government shutdown and transportation costs should not be an additional burden,” Tina Quigley, RTC general manager, said in the release.
To ride at no cost, furloughed employees must show their federal employee ID to the driver when boarding the bus.
Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber.