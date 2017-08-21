ad-fullscreen
RTC offers discounts for college students, faculty, staff

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2017 - 12:08 pm
 

Students, faculty and staff at local colleges can save up to 60 percent on bus fares, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Monday.

The “U-Pass” is available to those who attend or work at UNLV, Nevada State College and the College of Southern Nevada, RTC spokeswoman Catherine Lu said.

A semester-long transit pass is available for $104, which saves users more than 60 percent. Eligible participants can also get a 50 percent discount on 30-day transit passes for $32.50. The passes can be used on any RTC route.

A valid student or faculty identification card must be presented when purchasing the discounted tickets at the RTC Administration Building and various campus locations. For more information, call 702-228-7433 or visit rtcsnv.com.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 

