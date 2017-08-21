RTC offers discounts for college students, faculty, staff

Students, faculty and staff at local colleges can save up to 60 percent on bus fares, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Monday.

An RTC bus at the intersection of South Maryland Parkway and Russel Road near McCarran Airport on Friday, June 9, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The “U-Pass” is available to those who attend or work at UNLV, Nevada State College and the College of Southern Nevada, RTC spokeswoman Catherine Lu said.

A semester-long transit pass is available for $104, which saves users more than 60 percent. Eligible participants can also get a 50 percent discount on 30-day transit passes for $32.50. The passes can be used on any RTC route.

A valid student or faculty identification card must be presented when purchasing the discounted tickets at the RTC Administration Building and various campus locations. For more information, call 702-228-7433 or visit rtcsnv.com.

