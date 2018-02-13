RTC planning to show some Valentine’s Day love for bus riders

Candy and prizes will be distributed at a handful of bus stops on Wednesday as the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada shows some Valentine’s Day love to public transit riders.

A RTC bus at the intersection of S. Maryland Parkway and Russel Road near McCarran Airport on Friday, June 9, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 30-day transit pass will also be given out to riders who guess the correct number of Hershey’s Kisses stuffed inside jars placed at each location.

The giveaways will be:

■ 6 to 7 a.m. at westbound Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, serving Routes 203 and 110;

■ 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at southbound Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, serving Route 115 and the Boulder Highway Express;

■ 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave., serving multiple routes;

■ 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at westbound Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way, serving Routes 218 and 104;

■ 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at northbound Campus Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, serving routes 218, 110 and 111.

