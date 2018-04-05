RTC to continue Golden Knights Express bus service through NHL playoffs

The Golden Knights Express bus service will continue offering low-cost, nonstop rides to NHL playoff games at T-Mobile Arena, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Thursday.

An express buss arrives at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the Vegas Golden Knights game on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BridgetKBennett

Although game dates, times and opponents are not yet determined for the Golden Knights, RTC officials said that fares aboard the shuttle will remain at $2 each way.

Free parking will be available at each of the pickup locations: the J.W. Marriott Las Vegas in Summerlin; P.T.’s Ranch in Henderson; Born and Raised sports bar in the southwest valley; and the Centennial Hills Transit Center in the northwest valley. For more information, visit rtcsnv.com.

