RTC to hand out free bottled water at bus stops in July

Free bottled water will be distributed at bus stations across Las Vegas in July as part of a summertime campaign aimed at reminding transit riders to stay hydrated, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

Tips on how to stay out of the sun, regularly apply sunscreen and use the rideRTC smartphone app to track bus rides will also be available at the RTC’s so-called “chill stations,” which are planned for:

■ 2 to 3 p.m. July 3 at Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave.

■ 1 to 2 p.m. July 5 at South Strip Transit Terminal, 6675 Gilespie St.

■ 3 to 4 p.m. July 10 at Eastern and Sahara avenues

■ 3 to 4 p.m. July 11 at Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave.

■ 3 to 4 p.m. July 12 at South Strip Transit Terminal, 6675 Gilespie St.

■ 3 to 4 p.m. July 17 at Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway

■ 3 to 4 p.m. July 18 at Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard

■ 3 to 4 p.m. July 24 at Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave.

■ 3 to 4 p.m. July 25 at South Strip Transit Terminal, 6675 Gilespie St.

