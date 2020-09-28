RV fire damages 2 homes, vehicle in central Las Vegas

A fire in a recreation vehicle damaged two homes and another vehicle near West Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A fire in a recreational vehicle damaged two homes in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Authorities said the fire broke out at 620 Stanford Road, near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue, at 6:16 a.m. A recreational vehicle parked in front of the home was destroyed, and fire from the blaze briefly spread to the structure before firefighters were able to put it out. An adjacent home also suffered moderate damage and a vehicle in front of that residence appeared to be badly damaged.

“It was all blaze orange,” said Tom Fields, 29, who lives next door to the residence where the RV caught fire. “When I stepped outside I could see the RV on fire and a palm tree on fire.”

There were no injuries reported at the scene. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

