Local Las Vegas

RV overturns in multi-vehicle crash on US-95 near Rancho

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2017 - 10:31 am
 
Updated June 1, 2017 - 11:31 am

A portion of U.S. Highway 95 was shut down Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle injury crash.

The Highway Patrol’s traffic site showed the crash was called in about 8:37 a.m. on U.S. 95 South near the Rancho Drive exit.

Multiple vehicles, including an RV that was overturned, involved in the crash caused delays for about two hours.

Highway Patrol reported the crash resulted in injury, but did not respond to requests for comment on the number of people injured or the extent of injuries.

At 10:25 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission reported all lanes had reopened.

