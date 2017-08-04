Safety workshops to prepare CCSD students for return to school

Law enforcement, transportation and community agencies will sponsor a week of safety workshops as Clark County School District students prepare to go back to school on Aug. 14.

People cross Eastern Avenue and Harris Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Law enforcement, transportation and community agencies will sponsor a week of safety workshops as Clark County School District students prepare to go back to school on Aug. 14.

Each event is free and open to the public, said Erin Breen, director, UNLV’s Vulnerable Road Users Project.

Bus safety will be discussed at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Liberty High School, 3700 Liberty Heights Ave. in Henderson.

Free helmets will be distributed during a discussion about bicycle safety from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Boulevard Mall’s Seaquest entrance, 3528 Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department ticket both jaywalkers and drivers who don’t yield to pedestrians walking within a crosswalk from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of the Boulevard Mall.

Free booster seats will be distributed during a seat belt safety demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. A checkpoint ensuring child safety seats are properly secured will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mountain View Hospital, 3100 N Tenaya Way in Las Vegas.

Teens can learn basic vehicle maintenance and driver safety tips at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bonanza High School, 6665 Del Rey Ave. in Las Vegas.

For more information call 702-895-1780.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.