Sale draws visitors seeking native plants in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Visitors to the Springs Preserve got a chance to purchase native and desert-adapted plants Saturday during the preserve’s Spring Plant Sale.
The sale continues Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.
Admission to the plant sale is free, but regular admission prices apply for museums and galleries, which open at 9 a.m. New and existing Springs Preserve members will receive a 10 percent discount on plants.
Staff members will be on hand to answer questions about how to care for the plants.333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas