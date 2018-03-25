Sale draws visitors seeking native plants in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The plant sale continues from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

People look at plants during the annual Spring Plant Sale at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Callistemon is sold during the annual Spring Plant Sale at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Jeannie Laine of Arkansas picks up a plant during the annual Spring Plant Sale at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Diane Sanders of Las Vegas looks at plants during the annual Spring Plant Sale at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Bulbine is sold during the annual Spring Plant Sale at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Diane Sanders of Las Vegas looks at plants during the annual Spring Plant Sale at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Visitors to the Springs Preserve got a chance to purchase native and desert-adapted plants Saturday during the preserve’s Spring Plant Sale.

Admission to the plant sale is free, but regular admission prices apply for museums and galleries, which open at 9 a.m. New and existing Springs Preserve members will receive a 10 percent discount on plants.

Staff members will be on hand to answer questions about how to care for the plants.

