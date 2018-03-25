Local Las Vegas

Sale draws visitors seeking native plants in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2018 - 5:38 pm
 

Visitors to the Springs Preserve got a chance to purchase native and desert-adapted plants Saturday during the preserve’s Spring Plant Sale.

The sale continues Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Admission to the plant sale is free, but regular admission prices apply for museums and galleries, which open at 9 a.m. New and existing Springs Preserve members will receive a 10 percent discount on plants.

Staff members will be on hand to answer questions about how to care for the plants.

