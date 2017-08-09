ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

San Franciso design company to open Las Vegas location

By Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2017 - 10:31 am
 

A San Francisco-based design company that makes and rents furniture and props for trade shows will open a Las Vegas Valley location this fall.

Blueprint Studios has leased 81,000-square-feet of space at the industrial building at 7900 W. Sunset Road, near the intersection of Buffalo Drive.

“There are so many conferences and I think sometimes people use the same designs they’re used to,” marketing director Lily Yeung said. “We want to show fresh ideas.”

The company will hire about a dozen people to start and add more once operational, Yeung. The company will start with production workers then hire salespeople.

The company has always done work for clients with displays at expos in Las Vegas, she said. But news of recent major construction projects, including an arena for the Oakland Raiders, sold the company on a new location in the valley.

Blueprint, founded in 1999, also has a location in Los Angeles.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

 

