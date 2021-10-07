San Manuel tribe boosts Three Square with donation

On Thursday, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians donated $100,000 to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas.

Latisha Casas, chairwoman of San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority, packs a bag for the BackPack for Kids program that gives food to children on weekends and breaks from school who would otherwise go hungry, at Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians donated $100,000 to Three Square. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal

On Thursday, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians donated $100,000 to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas.

The donation helps boost the BackPack for Kids program, which gives food to children on weekends and breaks from school who would otherwise go hungry.

In a statement, the tribe said it has given over $9.3 million to educational institutions and charities in Las Vegas since January 2020. It said Wednesday’s donation “will provide over 300,000 meals to individuals and families who are being impacted by food insecurity in the Southern Nevada community.”

“It is important to our Tribe that we work to impact and change lives of those who are in need and facing economic challenges,” San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairman Ken Ramirez said in the statement. “Our Tribe is proud of the community involvement and support we have provided in Southern California and across Indian country, and we are humbled and honored to continue this tradition of giving here in Las Vegas.”

In May, the tribe announced it had struck a deal with Red Rock Resorts to buy the Palms off-Strip resort in Las Vegas. The $650-million sale is expected to close later this year.

Also, the tribe is rebranding its flagship casino in Highland, California, as the tribe eyes future growth.