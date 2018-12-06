Santa to make stop at Las Vegas fire station open house

The Clark County Fire Department is hosting a community open house noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station 38, complete with a visit from Santa.

The free event will feature a fire safety house, vehicle demonstration, tours of the fire station and fire engine, free food and drinks, and fire, medical and educational information.

Santa’s visit is scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Fire Station 38 is located at 1755 Silver Hawk Ave., near Serene and Eastern avenues.

