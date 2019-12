Santa Claus made an early visit to babies and new parents in Las Vegas this week.

Annie Marinos, right, looks at her 4-month-old daughter, Ashlynn, during a visit from Santa Claus at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Reagan Rose Hill, 6 weeks old, with Santa Claus at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sheila Cuevas, center, with her husband, Jay Jay, and their newborn son, Maxon, during a visit from Santa Claus at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Alivia Aviles, 2months old, with Santa Claus at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Ashlynn Marinos, 4 months old, with Santa Claus, looks at her mother taking photos at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Benson Frederick, 4 months old, with Santa Claus at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Alijah Hinson takes a picture of her son, Anthony Velazquez, 5 months old, with Santa Claus at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Moms and their babies got a visit from Santa Claus at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. From left are Krista England with her 2-week-old son, Charlie; Alijah Hinson with her 5-month-old son, Anthony Velazquez; Megan Obina with her 2-week-old daughter, Aspen Rose; and Stephanie Rodriguez with her 2-month-old daughter, Alivia Aviles. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Santa Claus made an early visit to babies and new parents in Las Vegas this week.

Santa took pictures with babies and parents in the neonatal intensive care unit at Southern Hills Hospital on Wednesday.

Administrative assistant Derrick Naegler dressed as the jolly old elf.