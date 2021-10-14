56°F
School bus collides with motorcycle in east Las Vegas, injuring rider

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2021 - 9:10 am
 
Updated October 14, 2021 - 9:32 am
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a Clark County school bus collided with a motorcycle on East Russell Road at Palm Street, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a Clark County school bus collided with a motorcycle on East Russell Road at Palm Street, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Clark County school bus collided with a motorcycle in east Las Vegas early Thursday, injuring the motorcyclist.

Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said a school bus transporting children struck the motorcycle at 7:28 a.m. on East Russell Road at Palm Street. The operator of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. The extent of the rider’s injuries was not immediately known.

Parra said the children on the bus were not injured. The westbound lanes of Russell Road were closed as police investigated the crash.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

