School bus hits parked car at central Las Vegas school

A school bus with children inside hit a parked car Wednesday afternoon at a central Las Vegas Valley elementary school, police said.

Clark County School District bus (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No injuries were reported after the crash about 3:20 p.m. at Baker Avenue and Date Street, in front of Twin Lakes Elementary School near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

All of the children were taken off of the bus after the crash, which Meltzer said was minor.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Twin Lakes Elementary School, Las Vegas