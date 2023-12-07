School in northwest Las Vegas Valley evacuated

A school in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was evacuated Thursday afternoon after what police are calling a “suspicious situation.”

(Getty Images)

One person has been detained, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The school, Northwest Career & Technical Academy, is at 8200 W. Tropical Parkway.

All students have been evacuated, and Clark County School Police is coordinating a modified release of students, the release said.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.