Scooter rider killed in central Las Vegas Valley crash ID’d

Douglas Jeffries, 47, of North Las Vegas was killed Thursday night after his moped rolled over and slid into a sedan in the southeast valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 47-year-old North Las Vegas man died Thursday night after his moped crashed into a car in the central valley.

Around 8 p.m., Douglas Jeffries was driving a 2018 Yongfu scooter south on Pecos Road when the bike “overturned” south of East Russell Road and slid into the driver’s side of a 2019 Honda Insight, which was pulling out of a private driveway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police have not said what caused the scooter to roll over or whether Jeffries was wearing a helmet.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead of multiple blunt force injuries just over three hours after the crash, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

The Honda driver, a 27-year-old Las Vegas man, was uninjured in the crash and remained at the scene. He was not suspected of impairment, police said.

It was the 66th traffic-related death investigated this year by Metro.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.