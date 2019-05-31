Scott Gragson, grandson of ex-Las Vegas mayor, arrested in fatal crash

Scott Gragson was arrested on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in significant bodily harm, and three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or significant bodily harm after a crash Thursday in Summerlin.

Scott Gragson (Review-Journal file)

This photo shows the SUV involved in a crash at the intersection of Granite Ridge and Grey Feather drives, located in The Ridges, in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Aron Hooks)

A prominent businessman and grandson of a former Las Vegas mayor was arrested Thursday night after a person died in a crash in a far west valley gated community.

Scott Russell Gragson, 53, was arrested Thursday night after a crash in The Ridges neighborhood in Summerlin, according to Metropolitan Police Department booking records. Police were called about 4:50 p.m. to the intersection of Granite Ridge and Grey Feather drives, near Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mike Bechler said.

The Summerlin crash happened when an SUV rolled over, ejecting one person, Bechler said.

Gragson told the Review-Journal in 2016 that he lives in The Ridges. Property records also list an address for a Scott Russell Gragson in The Ridges.

He is the executive vice president of the Las Vegas division of Colliers International, a large commercial real estate firm, according to the firm’s website.

Gragson is also the grandson of former Las Vegas Mayor Oran Gragson, who served as mayor from 1959 to 1974.

Bechler said one person died at the scene of the crash, while three other passengers were taken to University Medical Center. Their conditions were unknown Thursday night.

It was unclear Thursday night if Gragson was one of the people taken to the hospital.

Gragson faces charges of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in significant bodily harm, and three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or significant bodily harm, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

Neighborhood security near Granite Ridge and Flamingo denied entry into the neighborhood to anyone but residents on Thursday evening, but an ambulance was seen leaving the area.

Further information about the crash or the person who died was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.