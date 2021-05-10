Search continues for toddler who vanished Wednesday in Las Vegas

The search for a 2-year-old boy who disappeared five days ago in central Las Vegas will continue Monday as volunteers hand out flyers in the area where he was last seen.

The search for a toddler who went missing five days ago in central Las Vegas will continue Monday as volunteers hand out flyers in the area where the boy disappeared.

Nevada Child Seekers will hand out the flyers seeking information from the public on the whereabouts of Amari Nicholson, 2, at the corner of Elm Drive and Paradise Road on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., said Margarita Edwards, the nonprofit group’s executive director.

“Let’s bring Amari home!” the organization wrote on its Facebook page Sunday after searching for much of the day. “Thank you to all the volunteers who have shown up and continue to be a voice for Amari. We won’t stop searching!”

Las Vegas police said they are continuing to investigate what happened to the child. He was last seen Wednesday around 6 a.m. on the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue, according to a statement from police.

The report was initially taken as a kidnapping at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Metro dispatch logs.

“Officers and detectives have been following any leads or tips which may lead to the location of the child,” police said.

Police said the child should be considered missing and may possibly be in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (702) 828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

