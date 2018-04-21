Search crews working to recover body found near Mount Charleston

The body was spotted in the area of Mummy Spring, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Pates said, adding Metro’s search and rescue team is on the scene.

Search and rescue crews are working to recover a body found Friday near Mount Charleston, Las Vegas police said.

The body was spotted in the area of Mummy Spring, Metro Lt. Bill Pates said.

Metro’s search and rescue team is on the scene, he said.

Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching for a man, David Malinsky, since he went missing while hiking near Mount Charleston last weekend. However, the Red Rock team did not respond to Friday’s call and had not been informed whether it was Malinsky, search team spokesman Bryan Zink said.

Metro’s search and rescue team was working to recover the body, which was discovered in a remote area accessible only by trail or helicopter, Zink said.

The Red Rock team was set to resume a search for Malinsky on Saturday morning.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

