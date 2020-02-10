Search resumes Monday for missing Red Rock Canyon hiker

The hiker reported missing Sunday at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is a diabetic with not much food, water or warm clothing, searchers said.

Search and rescue teams are looking for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2020. He was reported missing on Sunday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Red Rock Search & Rescue is involved in looking for a missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Monday, Feb 10, 2010. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“We are racing against time,” said Dr. Marc O Griofa of the Red Rock Search & Rescue team. “We do have concerns and we are racing against the clock to try and find him.”

A search was expected to resume at daylight Monday for the 33-year-old Las Vegas man who apparently spent the night in near-freezing temperatures.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the man was reported missing by his wife Sunday at Red Rock Canyon . Gordon said the woman called Red Rock dispatchers “to advise that her husband had not returned home from a hike on the Rainbow Trail at Red Rock Canyon.”

Gordon said the Las Vegas police Search and Rescue Team was advised and a rescue helicopter was sent to the conservation area to search for the man.

“Due to poor weather and dangerous conditions the search was suspended until daylight,” Gordon said. “Search and Rescue will commence a search first thing in the morning weather permitting.”

O Griofa said Monday morning the missing man was hiking near Red Rock at 4:30 p.m. when he contacted his wife.

“He was lost and trying to find his way back,” O Griofa said. “He sounded a little bit panicked and tired.”

The last communication from the man was a text message sent to his wife at 5:15 p.m. The woman went to the area and found his car parked just past the main entry to Red Rock.

“She found his car but didn’t see any sight of him,” O Griofa said.

The Red Rock Search & Rescue team, a volunteer collaboration, searched throughout the night on various hiking trails.

“We have 20 people on the ground and we have a new shift starting,” O Griofa said.

Officials said they are not releasing the missing man’s name at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

