Search suspended for plane crash north of Las Vegas

The search for an aircraft that crashed north of Las Vegas on Tuesday has been suspended, Las Vegas police said Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The search for an aircraft that crashed north of Las Vegas on Tuesday has been suspended because of poor weather conditions, Las Vegas police said Wednesday morning.

Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department said the search would be delayed until Friday or Saturday.

A single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed about 5:35 p.m. under unknown circumstances near Gass Peak and caught fire, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email. Initial reports indicated that three people were on board, he said.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said dispatchers first received 911 calls about 5:45 p.m. reporting fire on top of the mountain, which is north of the Clark County Shooting Complex, 11357 N. Decatur Blvd.

Szymanski said city fire crews left the scene after finding no evidence of a crash in areas accessible to vehicles. Metro then sent a helicopter to search the area.

On Tuesday night, Metro Lt. Brian Boxler said the department’s search and rescue helicopter determined the crash wasn’t survivable.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be the lead investigating agency.

The Cirrus SR22 is a four-passenger, single-engine aircraft capable of about 210 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.