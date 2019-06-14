Search underway for hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon

Jeffrey Kalista, 52, was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat and beige shorts as he departed for a hike on Monday at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Jeffrey Kalista (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department and Red Rock Search & Rescue are looking for a man who disappeared Monday at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Jeffrey Kalista, 52, was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat and beige shorts as he departed for a hike in Red Rock Canyon. He is 5-foot-9-inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair and weighs about 220 pounds, according to a Metro missing person’s advisory.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries and notify police if Kalista is located.

Anyone with information on Kalista’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.