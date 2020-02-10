Searchers hopeful missing Red Rock Canyon hiker will be found safe

Search commander Scott Hayes said the man may still be alive despite strong winds and cold temperatures overnight that approached the freezing mark.

A hiker went missing at Red Rock last night and Red Rock Search and rescue look for the missing person (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Search and rescue teams are looking for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2020. He was reported missing on Sunday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Searchers were holding out hope Monday that a hiker reported missing Sunday night at Red Rock National Conservation Area would be found safe.

The 33-year-old Las Vegas man was reported missing by his wife at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, according to members of the all-volunteer Red Rock Search & Rescue team. Searchers looked for him throughout the night in rugged terrain in the general vicinity of the Oak Creek Trail at Red Rock.

“There’s still optimism,” said Drew Marmo, a volunteer member of the search team.

Incident commander Scott Hayes said it is certainly possible the man could still be alive despite strong winds and cold temperatures overnight that approached the freezing mark.

“As long as there are no mechanical injuries and he was able to get out of the wind and rain last night I see no reason, you know, (why) we shouldn’t find him,” Hayes said.

A Las Vegas police helicopter flew over the search area as well.

The man’s vehicle was found in a parking area roughly two miles past the conservation area’s main entry. The man was not equipped for difficult weather conditions and was wearing clothing typical for a day hike only, Hayes said.

“We don’t know that he had any supplies with him other than a couple bottles of water,” Hayes said.

Complicating matters further is the fact the man is a Type 1 diabetic. Searchers said they are not aware of the man having diabetes-related supplies with him.

The man did tell his family a general area where he was going to be hiking by himself. Hayes said searchers are covering a very large area in looking for the man.

Dr. Marc O Griofa, another member of the search and rescue team, said the man phoned his wife around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and told her “he was lost and trying to find his way back. He sounded a little bit panicked and tired.”

Hayes said hikers shouldn’t hike alone as a safety precaution.

One volunteer, Greg Wright, 35, of Las Vegas, said he and other members of the Las Vegas hiking group Hiketastic started helping search for the man at 7:50 a.m. Monday. Wright said he found two jackets and fresh orange peels in the area where the man was believed to be hiking.

“What I found was a string of clothes — clothes laying out,” Wright said, adding “I found footprints and I found fresh orange peels.”

Marmo and Hayes said more than 40 volunteers were participating in the search.

Family members of the missing man were at a command center as the search continued but declined comment through volunteer AnJaneen Simenson.

“The family has asked for their privacy to be respected,” Simenson said.

Officials said they are not releasing the missing man’s name at this time.

