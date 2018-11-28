Searchers look for Las Vegas man reported missing at Colorado park

A search and rescue team is looking for a 20-year-old Las Vegas man who went missing at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Micah Tice (Facebook)

Micah Tice, 20, was last heard from late Friday before he went missing at the Colorado national park, according to the park’s website. Tice is a cadet candidate at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, said academy spokeswoman Tabitha Lee.

Leadership at the academy began looking into his whereabouts when Tice did not report to the school following the Thanksgiving break, Lee said.

The academy notified the national park Monday afternoon that Tice was missing, the park said. His vehicle was found at the Longs Peak Trailhead, in the southeast area of the park, late Monday afternoon.

Tice’s planned destination or route was unknown. The weather in the Longs Peak area Saturday was poor with significant snow accumulation, extremely high winds and “bitter” cold temperatures, the park said.

The park’s search and rescue team planned to search the lower sections of the Longs Peak Trail and the nearby Keyhole and Chasm Junction on Tuesday.

Park rangers asked anyone who was in the Longs Peak area since Saturday morning or who may know Tice’s planned route to call the park at 970-586-1204.

