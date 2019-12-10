Seasonal highs will yield to weekend cooling in Las Vegas Valley

Highs in the low 60s are forecast all week before a weekend cooling trend enters the Las Vegas Valley.

Cloudy skies will develop over Las Vegas on Tuesday. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Highs in the low 60s are forecast all week before a weekend cooling trend enters the Las Vegas Valley.

Tuesday’s high will be a seasonable 58 degrees with increasing clouds and light winds. The overnight low will be about 41.

Wednesday will see a high near 60 with sunny skies and light winds.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with the high rising to 64 on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs of 62 and 57, respectively. Monday’s high will dip to the low 50s.

