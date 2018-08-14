Seats open on board that reviews complaints against Las Vegas officers

Clark County’s Citizen Review Board, which reviews complaints and internal affairs investigations against Metropolitan Police Department officers, is seeking applicants to fill at least four vacancies.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The board’s next term begins January 2019. Applicants must be residents of Las Vegas or unincorporated Clark County to be eligible for the voluntary, unpaid position.

Applicants cannot have a felony conviction or be an elected official, a present or former Metro officer or a spouse, sibling or parent of an officer. The board has 25 members and fills vacancies as they occur throughout the year. One term on the board is three years.

Appointments to the board are made by the City and County Fiscal Affairs Committee members.

Board members must go through about 45 hours of training, and they review cases on a rotating basis. Panels of five random members are formed every six months to review cases against police and corrections officers.

Applications are available on the Citizen Review Board website at citizenreviewboard.com and are due by Sept. 15.

