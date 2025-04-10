Second fire in a month breaks out at Las Vegas area park

Clark County Wetlands Park caught fire for the second time in a month Wednesday evening.

Flames shoot up from a fire near the entrance to Clark County Wetlands Park in the southeast Las Vegas Valley Monday, March 31, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man looks up as he takes a morning walk with his dog on a path at the Clark County Wetlands Park on World Wetlands Day on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fire burns at Wetlands Park on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (Screengrab from video shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire crews responded around 7 p.m. to a “300 yard by 50 foot fire” on the east side of the Las Vegas Wash along the wash’s bank near the Duck Creek Trailhead, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters have stopped the progress of the fire, and crews are working to knock down hot spots in the area, the release said. The Bureau of Land Management is also responding to the fire with a UTV and wildland fire engine, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Dailey said in a news release.

On March 31, a fire, fueled by strong winds, broke out at the park that burned an estimated 34 acres. Clark County said last week that the fire was “human-caused.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.