89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Second of 2 Las Vegas apartment fires damages 12 units

A fire was reported at an apartment complex at 4480 Sirius Ave. This was the second major apart ...
A fire was reported at an apartment complex at 4480 Sirius Ave. This was the second major apartment fire of the day in Las Vegas on Wednesday. (Courtesy)
A fire was reported at an apartment complex at 4480 Sirius Ave. This was the second major apart ...
A fire was reported at an apartment complex at 4480 Sirius Ave. This was the second major apartment fire of the day in Las Vegas on Wednesday. (Courtesy)
More Stories
A pedestrian walks beneath a bridge as demolition continues on the Tropicana in preparation for ...
Strip pedestrian bridges set to temporarily close for Tropicana demolition
Guests in the baggage claim area of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, J ...
Calm but steady, Las Vegas airport sees July 4th travelers arrive
Clark County firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard on Wednesday, J ...
Gas line suspected in Las Vegas apartment fire
Las Vegas police targeting illegal July 4th fireworks with big presence
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2024 - 8:45 pm
 

The second of two Las Vegas apartment fires was reported on Wednesday at around 4 p.m., officials said.

All 12 units in the building, at 4480 Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street, had “significant damage,” said Brian O’Neal, assistant chief for the Clark County Fire Department, in a release.

A fire on Dumont Boulevard also burned through an apartment building earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

After evacuating people from the Sirius Avenue building, firefighters sprayed water on the blaze, which was burning through the attic, O’Neal said. Everyone was evacuated, he added.

Red Cross helped the evacuated residents, O’Neal said, and one patient was treated at the scene. Information about their injuries was not yet available.

Fire investigators were due to remain on the scene several hours into Wednesday night, O’Neal said.

“The fire was challenging due to the heat and the need to rotate personnel as well as the concurrent fire on Dumont,” he said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas officer among 2 hurt in southeast valley crash — PHOTOS
recommend 2
Gas line suspected in Las Vegas apartment fire
recommend 3
‘The future of policing’: Metro launches Asian American Pacific Islander Alliance
recommend 4
‘Always smiling’: Las Vegas mother remembers daughter after NLV shooting
recommend 5
Las Vegas police targeting illegal July 4th fireworks with big presence
recommend 6
Mom killed in fatal crash near 215 Beltway identified