Sections of US 95 to narrow soon for Centennial Bowl work

Construction of the Centennial Bowl interchange in northwest Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation/YouTube)

Sections of U.S. Highway 95 will be restricted to one lane for overnight work next week as crews continue to work on the $47 million Centennial Bowl interchange in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Traffic on southbound U.S. 95 will narrow to a single lane between the 215 Beltway and Ann Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through April 21 so that crews can continue building a 60-foot-tall flyover bridge connecting the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. 95, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

During the same time, northbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane between the Beltway and Craig Road, Illia said.

The new flyover bridge is expected to open by early August.

