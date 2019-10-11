Security worker forms surprising bond with Las Vegas family

The Ball family, who already deals with challenges most families don’t, got an unexpected surprise from a security systems worker, who brought more than just peace of mind.

It’s an act of kindness that isn’t expected.

But for the Ball family, who already deals with challenges most families don’t, this act brought more than just peace of mind, it brought love and friendship to one lucky little boy.

“Every now and then we’re given opportunities in life where we find a time when we can do something good. Go above and beyond what we usually do, and this was one of those times,” said Michael Moore, an employee with Brinks Home Security in Las Vegas.

Giving homeowners peace-of-mind is a daily duty for Michael.

“The sale would be done, and usually I’m on my way.”

But this stop would change his life forever.

“I realized that this was an opportunity that I had, where I could go above and beyond.”

He surprised four-year-old Lucky Ball with a new toy and new friendship.

“And he just loved it,” said Moore.

Lucky’s mother says it was an unexpected bond.

“We had just moved in and we were looking for a security system. We let them into our home, he bonded so well with Lucky,” said Holly Ball, “He goes through so many obstacles, so many things and it’s really neat to see how strong he really is.”

Lucky is full of life but faces some challenges.

He was born premature, blind, medically complex, developmentally delayed and wheelchair bound.

His mother says Disney movies, especially “Toy Story” are his favorite escape.

“‘Toy Story’ is just one of those movies that just get his attention. He lights up, he smiles, he giggles,” said Ball.

But a gift, Michael says, was not enough. On Lucky’s fourth birthday Michael and his team had one more trick up their sleeve.

A $5,000 check.

“Then one day they decided to come out and give us some presents for Lucky and then surprised us with the donation check for Lucky’s ‘‘LuckyStrong Camp” a GoFundMe that supports Lucky,” said Ball.

“A stranger came to our door, someone you don’t usually expect, especially a salesperson. You don’t expect them to have a heart like Michael did,” said Ball.

“I’ll definitely be at every one of Lucky’s birthday parties from here on out. I really want to do what I can in his life,” said Moore.

For more on how you can help go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/LuckyStrong.

