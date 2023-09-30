Seeking Sunday outdoor recreation: Best to avoid US parks

State and local parks will be operating as normal while federally operated facilities are likely to be closed if the government shuts down.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is likely to be closed Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, if the federal goverment shuts down. (Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

If you are seeking outdoor recreation on Sunday, your best bet will be to head to local or state recreation facilities as U.S. parks are likely to be closed if the federal government shuts down Saturday night.

The popular Red Rock National Conservation Area, operated by the Bureau of Land Management, will likely be closed.

As for Lake Mead, officials said the issue was under review, but a nine-page National Parks contingency plan was more definitive: “In general, National Park Service sites will be closed during the period of a lapse in appropriations,” states the introduction to the plan. “This means that the majority of National Park sites will be closed completely to public access. Areas that by their nature are physically accessible to the public will face significantly reduced visitor services. Accordingly, the public will be encouraged not to visit National Park sites during the period of lapse in appropriations.”

The nearby states of Utah and Arizona are providing finances to keep some of their national parks operating, but such will not be the case in Nevada, according to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office.

Valley of Fire northeast of Las Vegas is operated by the state and will be open. Reservations are only required for overnight camping.

Local parks will also be open per their normal hours.

