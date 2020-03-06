Seen in 702: An old-fashioned run on banks is what we need now

Thursday’s announcement of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in southern Nevada might make those that hoard brilliant.

Crowds gathered outside the Brownsville Branch of the Bank of the United States at Stone and Pitkin Street in New York City after it had been ordered to shut down. The Bank of the United States was ordered shut down by Joseph A. Broderick, Superintendent of Banks, and was taken over by the New York State Banking Department at New York on Dec. 11, 1930. (AP Photo)

Mr. Potter: Now take during the Depression, for instance. You and I were the only ones that kept our heads. You saved the Building and Loan, I saved all the rest.

George Bailey: Yes, well, most people say you stole all the rest.

Mr. Potter: The envious ones say that, George. The suckers. — “It’s A Wonderful Life”

So that scene from the Frank Capra classic has been playing out in my head after hearing about the supply runs of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and bottled water overwhelming Costco and other stores in the Las Vegas Valley over the coronavirus outbreak.

Of course, Thursday’s announcement of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in southern Nevada might make those that hoard brilliant. Bottles of hand sanitizer could become our new legal tender as traditional monetary practices and developing cryptocurrencies collapse into a communal bonfire.

This is not to say the coronavirus threat is a fallacy; it’s not. Take all the spoken-for precautions: frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching your face, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and staying home when sick.

But the run on supplies as if a hurricane was approaching still baffled me. I had assumed it had something to do with those that use the shopping clubs regularly, but Felix Unger taught a nation the dangers of assuming.

So I ventured to the neighborhood facilities to investigate whether supply runs occurred. First stop, Walgreens. The toilet paper aisle appeared adequate.

Next, the bottled water aisle. This had been hit a bit.

Hand sanitizer also had some gatherers.

Happily, Easter baskets remain plentiful.

Next stop was Smith’s Food & Drug, which recently announced limits on sanitization and cold and flu item purchases.

There was toilet paper to be had, but some customers grabbed more than a few rolls.

Likewise with the hand sanitizer supply.

Remarkably, the pet food shelves were full. What gives? Do you think Fido or Fluffy can hop in the car and get their own supplies?

I’m thoroughly guessing we’re more at the beginning than the end of this matter. Try to remain normal (or whatever passes for normal in Las Vegas) and heed the wise words of Sgt. Phil Esterhaus.

