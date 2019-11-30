Seen in 702: Ashtrays indoors … not to be seen in the 312

Though not quite as ubiquitous as in years’ past, the common ashtray still adorns many a bar, casino and video poker parlor across Nevada.

An ashtray doing its duty Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Main Street Station in Las Vegas. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In 2006, the state passed the Clean Indoor Air Act, which banned smoking in such places as schools, movie theaters, shopping malls and government buildings.

And some in Las Vegas are looking for marijuana lounges rather than worrying about tobacco usage.

So smoking is down, but it’s not out. I’m not judging, just observing; hence the Seen in 702 moniker.

And Seen in 702 remains in the observing business, whether it’s foul-mouthed ads on taxicabs, drink holders, portable pigeons or insulting cash machines.

But my ashtray viewing is curtailed this Thanksgiving week, as I’m hanging with the family in Chicago.

Sure, the Windy City and state of Illinois are going to tax themselves out of existence, but 2008’s Smoke Free Illinois Act banned the habit inside most buildings and vehicles used by the general public, used as a place of employment, or owned by the government or other public body.

It’s really a sight to see those who smoke find their coat and head for the designated area.

Enough preamble. I’m not here and am asking for you to be doing some of the seeing.

Shameless plug

Quirky, cute, confounding — the things that make you do a double-take or snap a photo just because.

We welcome your submissions: A sign, a T-shirt, a menu — anything that enlightens or entertains.

Images and videos can be sent to seenin702@reviewjournal.com. Please include a brief explanation of where/when the picture was taken along with your name and contact information.

Note: Images cannot be altered (We have the tech to find out, trust us).

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.