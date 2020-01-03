Seen in 702: Baby Yoda starting to make me miss capped pigeons

Never fear, Baby Yoda is here. What the 702 needs is a new piece of felt to restore faith in the human race.

A Baby Yoda cocktail is pictured at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Gee, the new decade is barely three days old, and we’ve already had enough kidnappings, wrong-way drivers and officer-involved shootings to make us run under the covers and wait for 2021 to get here.

Jim Prather, the Review-Journal’s executive director of digital programming, found this gem by a gas pump at the Costco in Summerlin.

Baby Yoda, or, The Child, is part of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+. It’s described as “the travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic” and “set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.” Here’s a trailer to explain this portion of this franchise.

The good Lord was kind enough to strike me with the flu about 10 minutes into the watching the original “Star Wars” at a drive-in, so I have mostly avoided not caring about who destroyed the Empire, George Lucas’ original vision, spoilers, etc.

But even a cheerful cynic like myself can’t help but smile at the many characterizations of Baby Yoda. Here’s one of Jason Garrett, capturing the (long-awaited) end of his tenure as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

RJ crime reporter Katelyn Newberg has contributed to the phenomenon.

Behold my greatest accomplishment of 2019: pic.twitter.com/pARtpg932U — Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) December 30, 2019

But can the next big spinoff be discovered? Perhaps an answer lies within a rhyme. We are ready for Baby Yoda … with Abe Vigoda!

It’s the smart move, Michael Corleone once taught us. Tessio was always smarter.

But whoever creates the T-shirts, remember where you heard it first.

