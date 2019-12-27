Seen in 702: Excuse me, I’m not done with Christmas yet

Before we flip the calendar, let’s take one last spin through a Las Vegas Christmas.

The Main Street Station gift shop gets a jump on the post-Christmas sale Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Well, that went fast.

It seems like yesterday that America was gathering with loved ones, feasting on turkey and watching the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys lose. (OK, that also could have been Sunday, now that I think about it.)

But the late-starting Thanksgiving meant a shorter Christmas season. Never even watched one round of “A Christmas Story,” let alone seven straight hours.

At Green Valley Ranch Resort’s Grand Events Center, concertgoers enjoy the tree.

The Arts District also got into the spirit.

Remember not to shoot your eye out.

Las Vegas streets are adorned with lights.

One of the better decorated homes near my residence.

Oh, here’s the wood chipper that woke me up Christmas Eve.

Frosty never could hold up during Christmas office parties.

And the reason for the season.

Merry Christmas to one and all.

