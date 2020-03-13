Seen in 702: Panicking? Who’s panicking? Not our social media pals

For this exercise, I choose to celebrate the gallows humor that has shown through the various social media feeds I view.

Lucy Van Pelt: Maybe you have pantophobia. Do you think you have pantophobia?

Charlie Brown: What’s pantophobia?

Lucy Van Pelt: The fear of everything.

Charlie Brown: THAT’S IT! — “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

It looks like we’ve reached this point with the coronavirus pandemic — somewhere between complete panic and the final scene of “Blackadder Goes Forth.”

I’ve gone through portions of both phases, to be honest. For this exercise, I choose to celebrate the gallows humor that has shown through the various social media feeds I view.

This long-ago post also explains my approach.

Let’s lead off with this gem combining a pair of Southern Nevada obsessions.

This almost goes without saying. Surprised I haven’t seen this yet on the Fremont Street Experience.

Heath Ledger and John Travolta believe everyone’s crazy.

It is at this point that I apologize for the earworm.

The World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-19. Dogs previously held in quarantine can now be released. To be clear, WHO let the dogs out. — Liam Hackett (@DiageoLiam) March 12, 2020

The lack of love for America’s Team is strong with this one.

Let’s hear from the Grammar Police.

It should be: "COVID-19 declared a pandemic by WHOM." — John Gemberling (@Gemberlicking) March 11, 2020

And our winner is …

Congratulations, Las Vegas!

Hopefully, we will experience more bouts with sanity and logic as Las Vegas and America ride this out. But, in the mean time, here’s more pigeons.

Last plea

So I was going to do a goofy “Please Donate or I’ll Get a Man Bun” plea for my St. Baldrick’s efforts, which will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave.

But my friend and hair stylist Yoli said I didn’t have enough hair. So what I ended up with was a cross between an aging Alfalfa from the “Our Gang” series and Pebbles Flintstone.

Please. Help this man get rid of his hair.

