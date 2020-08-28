Seen in 702: Where’s the music of the traffic in the city?

After 5½ months of stops, starts and new stops, we’re wondering when “normal” returns.

Since the pandemic and subsequent shutdown started in the 702 and elsewhere, I have been one of the fortunate ones.

Been able to work. Got in a few rounds of golf (no, you don’t want to know the scores or what my 5-iron looks like now). Haven’t run short of necessities (although I remain amazed when I still see the occasional empty shelves of paper products and ramen soup).

But I haven’t gone downtown since April and — except for the June 4 reopening night — haven’t bothered with the casinos. So I decided to make the trek to see what the Fremont Street Experience was looking like these days.

Granted, a recent Thursday afternoon doesn’t compare with a weeknight, but it was jarring to see the continued emptiness.

Last time I was inside the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, the Chiefs were rallying in the fourth quarter. No game today.

Upon entering the D Las Vegas, I saw the sign most Southern Nevadans have seen around the valley.

Got to see the Circa sportsbook and made my first baseball bet in months. Had the Orioles as part of a four-team parlay. I don’t think I want to wager on baseball for a while.

Decided to exit the D and saw another sign of the times, more specific for the FSE. Sorry, buskers.

It was nice to see the free spin machine in action outside Four Queens.

But then I was shocked to find Binion’s $1 million photo booth ousted. A representative said it will return when it is safe for the public.

One thing I was not shocked over: the plethora of bars that remain closed.

What’s been gnawing at me over the bar closures is since the second go-around dropped, the COVID-19 infection rates go up. I don’t know if this logic is faulty, but if bars are closed and the rates go up, how can it be the bars’ fault?

It reminds me of a scene from 1983’s “Mr. Mom.” (Feeling-old side note: Michael Keaton and Teri Garr’s movie kids are nearing or in their 40s.)

You might remember the setting: Jeffrey Tambor is trying to cover his back while throwing Keaton under the bus. The car plant higher-ups inform Batman that, according to their records, “since you and your associates left, production in your division is off by 23 percent and cost soared up 19 percent.”

Bruce Wayne was confused. “If I did such a bad job, why did production go down and costs go up after you fired me, huh?”

Another reason why “Mr. Mom” popped into the noggin is before all this is done, we all might need Kenny’s woobie.

In conclusion, pigeons!

