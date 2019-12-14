Seen in 702: You’re usually trying to shoo away pigeons

History is replete with questions searching for answers. The greatest of these queries, though, must be, “Who put the hats on the pigeons in Las Vegas?”

History is replete with questions searching for answers: “How were the pyramids built?” “Whither Canada?” “Who put the bomp in the bomp bah bomp bah bomp?”

The greatest of these queries, though, must be, “Who put the hats on the pigeons in Las Vegas?”

From local social media accounts to mentions on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Dan LeBatard Show” and write-ups in the New York Times and The Guardian, you can’t escape them. It’s like being in a public place and there are pigeons scattered about.

(This just in: Pigeon In A Cowboy Hat is now on Twitter, as of roughly 11 a.m. Thursday. Need proof?)

Haters will say it’s photoshopped pic.twitter.com/t5elMBGeTD — Pigeon In A Cowboy Hat (@Cowboy_Pigeon) December 12, 2019

The social media kickup reminds me of the great arguments of yore, such as the spectacular “Is the dress blue and black, or white and gold?” (Correct answer: mauve.)

And who can forget this generation’s version of the Lincoln-Douglas debates on “Do you hear the person saying ‘laurel’ or ‘yanny’?” (Correct answer: mauve.)

A younger me might have been actually intrigued to discover the identity of the fine-feathered haberdasher. But now I’ve been reduced to Tommy Lee Jones’ reaction to Harrison Ford’s declaration in “The Fugitive.”

The “Seen in 702” factory remains a work in progress. Uniqueness helps. On that front, since most everyone has seen the pigeons-dressed-for-the-dude-ranch, it has already been seen and, therefore, rendered moot.

But if you crave fowl photos, I can attest that many a rooster and chicken have shown up around KSNV-TV’s Foremaster Lane headquarters.

My former News 3 colleague Heather Mills also has met a llama.

When you’re not watching @wakeupwiththecw you miss llamas. Join us tomorrow 7-9am.. you never know what llama gonna see on 📺 pic.twitter.com/MWCzBICQ06 — Heather Mills (@HeatherNews3LV) December 3, 2019

Of course, sometimes you have to give what the crowd demands. So here, for the first time, is a cat in a poncho.

OK, it’s our newspaper mascot, RJ, wearing the rally towel from the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By the way, Joey Logano won March’s race. Logano, of course is sponsored by Pennzoil.

And RJ (the cat) has its own Twitter account, too, which you can follow here.

