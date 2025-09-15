Semi-truck driver accused of DUI after fatal crash in Las Vegas
A driver of a semi-truck is accused of driving under the influence after a fatal crash Monday morning in Las Vegas, according to police.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred at about 10:35 a.m. in the area of West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard.
According to police, the crash involved a semi-truck and another vehicle.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
“The driver of the semi-truck has been taken into custody due to impairment being suspected,” police noted in an email.
This is the second fatal crash that Las Vegas police investigated Monday. A person was killed in a separate crash earlier Monday morning in the south valley.
No further information was immediately available.