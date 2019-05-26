Semi-truck spills fuel after crashing into wall in Las Vegas

A semi-truck crashed into a residential brick wall Saturday evening in the south Las Vegas Valley, spilling diesel fuel into the road, Las Vegas police said.

A semi-truck crashed into a residential brick wall on Windmill Lane at Wishing Well Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The truck, which was carrying diesel fuel, was traveling west about 5 p.m. Saturday on Windmill Lane when it crashed into the wall at Wishing Well Road, west of Eastern Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Steinmetz said. The driver crashed after suffering a medical episode, he said.

The driver was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening. The truck did not strike any pedestrians or vehicles.

Investigators do not believe the driver was impaired, Steinmetz said.

One lane is closed in the area while crews clean up the diesel fuel that spilled on the road, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

