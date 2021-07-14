Semitrailer strikes, kills pedestrian near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semitrailer Wednesday afternoon in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semitrailer Wednesday afternoon near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 15 at Speedway Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol sent at about 1 p.m.

#TrafficAlert Fatal Auto-Pedestrian crash involving a tractor trailer. I-15 southbound at Speedway Blvd. All southbound traffic being diverted off at Speedway Blvd. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/KyrVGJ3Sfi — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 14, 2021

One travel lane on the southbound I-15 near the scene was opened as of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Highway Patrol said.

The agency warned drivers to expect major delays and to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

