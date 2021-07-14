106°F
Semitrailer strikes, kills pedestrian near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2021 - 1:49 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2021 - 2:37 pm
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semitrailer Wednesday afternoon near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 15 at Speedway Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol sent at about 1 p.m.

One travel lane on the southbound I-15 near the scene was opened as of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Highway Patrol said.

The agency warned drivers to expect major delays and to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

