Semitrailer strikes, kills pedestrian near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semitrailer Wednesday afternoon in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.
The crash happened on southbound Interstate 15 at Speedway Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol sent at about 1 p.m.
#TrafficAlert Fatal Auto-Pedestrian crash involving a tractor trailer. I-15 southbound at Speedway Blvd. All southbound traffic being diverted off at Speedway Blvd. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/KyrVGJ3Sfi
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 14, 2021
One travel lane on the southbound I-15 near the scene was opened as of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Highway Patrol said.
The agency warned drivers to expect major delays and to avoid the area.
Further information was not immediately available.
