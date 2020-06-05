Semitruck fire partially closes I-15 south of Las Vegas
The Regional Transportation Commission tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that a vehicle fire caused the closure near Sloan.
Interstate 15 is partially closed in both directions south of Las Vegas on Thursday night after a semitruck caught fire following a crash.
Motorists should expect long delays, the tweet said.
The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted at 6:50 p.m. that two semitrucks were involved in the crash on southbound I-15 and that there were minor injuries.
The Highway Patrol said to use Las Vegas Boulevard to enter I-15 in Jean.
