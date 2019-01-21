Sen. Rosen trips, hurts wrist at MLK parade in Las Vegas — VIDEO

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada was treated by paramedics Monday morning after she tripped and hurt her wrist while greeting crowd members at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Las Vegas.

U.S. Sen. Jackie Rosen falls at Martin Luther King Day parade in Las Vegas. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada was treated by paramedics Monday morning after she tripped and hurt her wrist while greeting crowd members at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Las Vegas.

Rosen, 61, appeared to stumble on a metal barricade separating the crowd from the parade on Fourth Street, according to onlookers. The fall occurred at roughly 9:28 a.m.

Police and others, including Gov. Steve Sisolak, came to Rosen’s aid, according to video of the incident’s aftermath, and paramedics were at the scene about six minutes later.

Rosen, helped off the ground gingerly, was taken away on a stretcher. The crowd applauded when it appeared she was OK.

“I fell right on my wrist,” she told onlookers.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.