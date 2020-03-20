Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store — PHOTOS

It was a long, quiet line of grocery shoppers at a northwest Las Vegas store early Friday.

Frank Cienfuegos, 92, of Las Vegas for 70 years, leaves the seniors line outside of a Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. Cienfuegos said the line was too long for him to wait, fearful there would be no supplies left. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Seniors leave with the limited amount of water and toilet paper per house permitted from a Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Terry Arthur, 71, of Las Vegas, exits with the limited amount of water and toilet paper per house permitted from a Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Terry Arthur, 71, of Las Vegas, exits with the limited amount of water and toilet paper per house permitted from a Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Instructions on limited items are given to the line of seniors out of a Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Costco employee, JD Jacobs, disinfects flat carts on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Seniors push their shopping cart after shopping at Costco on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Henderson. The store reserved earliest hour for seniors. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman, who declined to give her name, visiting from Oakland, Calif., drives her electric scooter after shopping at Costco on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Henderson. The store reserved earliest hour for seniors. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Adam Watson, left, 64, Kim Lisemby, 62, and Cathy Mustoe, 65, right, chat after shopping at Costco on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Henderson. The store reserved earliest house for seniors. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“It is what it is,” kept coming from those in line at the Smith’s Marketplace store on Skye Canyon Park Drive. “Just us seniors.”

Shoppers were very calm and some had cheery faces as they waited.

Many valley grocers and retailers have been offering a “senior hour” for shoppers this week as a strong run on food and supplies continues related to coronavirus.

Review-Journal videographer Michael Quine said it was a very orderly process as several dozen shoppers were in line, starting well before 6:30 a.m.

Senior shoppers also were out early at Costco in Henderson on Friday morning. That store had an early shopping time for seniors only. The line wrapped around the building, and shoppers reported an orderly process with store workers being very helpful.

