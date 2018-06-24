Sensing some new fun at northwest Las Vegas park — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore helped celebrate the grand opening of a new sensory wall at the playground at Gilcrease Brothers Park, located at 10011 Gilcrease Ave.

Jacob Clark, 4, plays with the newly installed sensory wall at Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 23, 2018. The sensory wall is the first to be installed in a city park according to Fiore. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Gunnar Anderson, 4, plays with the newly installed sensory wall at Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 23, 2018. The sensory wall is the first to be installed in a city park according to Fiore. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Children play with the newly installed sensory wall at Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 23, 2018. The sensory wall is the first to be installed in a city park according to Fiore. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Councilwoman Michele Fiore shows the newly installed sensory wall at Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 23, 2018. The sensory wall is the first to be installed in a city park according to Fiore. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A news release from the city requested that inclusive playground equipment be added to one or more parks in her ward, according to a news release.

The $13,700 modular sensory play center, manufactured by Landscape Structures, is designed to be interactive and accessible to all abilities and ages.

The wall is expected to be interesting and calming to those with autism, the release notes.