Septic truck driver dies in rollover crash near Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2023 - 6:53 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A truck driver was killed late Monday morning when he lost control of his septic tank service truck northwest of the Las Vegas Valley, according to police investigators.

The 1985 Kenworth septic tank service truck lost control on Cold Creek Road west of Route 95, left the roadway and traveled through the desert about a quarter-mile before flipping end-over-end when it hit a dirt berm, according to a preliminary investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was ejected and died at the scene. He became the 132nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year in the crash reported about 11:15 a.m.

The name of the driver and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

