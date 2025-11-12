Severe solar storm shows up in north Las Vegas Valley sky — PHOTOS

In the past several days, the sun has sent out several bursts of energy called coronal mass ejections that reached Earth on Tuesday night.

Colorful northern lights are seen from the Kyle Canyon Road area in the far northwest valley on Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Traci Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

That purple sky you saw north of the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night was the result of a storm.

No, not an Area 51 storm or the incoming Pacific Ocean storm.

It was the product of a severe solar storm that has hit the Earth, producing colorful northern lights that were seen across much of the northern U.S.

The spectacle was seen along Kyle Canyon Road by motorists and residents in the far northwest valley.

Chris Outler of the National Weather Service said it’s “always rare” to see something like that at Las Vegas’ lower latitude (about 36 degrees). He said he hasn’t seen the lights yet from the office’s central Las Vegas office. But the agency has been alerted by some residents about the sky show.

In the past several days, the sun has sent out several bursts of energy called coronal mass ejections that reached Earth on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

The potential severe geomagnetic storms could disrupt radio and GPS communications, according to forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

How northern lights happen

The sun is at the maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle, making the light displays more common and widespread. Colorful northern lights have decorated night skies in unexpected places and space weather experts say there are more auroras still to come.

Aurora displays known as the northern and southern lights are commonly visible near the poles, where charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s atmosphere.

Skygazers are spotting the lights deeper into the United States and Europe because the sun is going through a major face-lift. Every 11 years, its poles swap places, causing magnetic twists and tangles along the way.

Last year, the strongest geomagnetic storm in two decades slammed Earth, producing light displays across the Northern Hemisphere. And soon afterward, a powerful solar storm dazzled skygazers far from the Arctic Circle when dancing lights appeared in unexpected places including Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.

The sun’s active spurt is expected to last at least through the end of this year, though when solar activity will peak won’t be known until months after the fact, according to NASA and NOAA.

How solar storms affect Earth

Solar storms can bring more than colorful lights to Earth.

When fast-moving particles and plasma slam into Earth’s magnetic field, they can temporarily disrupt the power grid. Space weather can also interfere with air traffic control radio and satellites in orbit. Severe storms are capable of scrambling other radio and GPS communications.

In 1859, a severe solar storm triggered auroras as far south as Hawaii and set telegraph lines on fire in a rare event. And a 1972 solar storm may have detonated magnetic U.S. sea mines off the coast of Vietnam.

Space weather experts aren’t able to predict a solar storm months in advance. Instead, they alert relevant parties to prepare in the days before a solar outburst hits Earth.

How to see auroras

Northern lights forecasts can be found on NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center website or an aurora forecasting app.

Consider aurora-watching in a quiet, dark area away from city lights. Experts recommend skygazing from a local or national park. And check the weather forecast because clouds can cover up the spectacle entirely.

Taking a picture with a smartphone camera may also reveal hints of the aurora that aren’t visible to the naked eye.

— The Associated Press is the primary author of this report.